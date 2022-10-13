Hundreds to walk and make progress for Anya's wish

During her final days battling the cancer that she eventually succumbed to, 19-year-old Armidale resident Anya Zuber sat up in bed at 2am and expressed her hopes - among them, a cure for the rare bone cancer that came upon her at 13.
From her pleas through those terrible last nights, Anya's family has developed Anya's Wish, a three-year research project with the Children's Cancer Institute to support much-needed investigation for cures and treatments into osteosarcoma, the cancer that took her.
On October 16, the Anya's Wish project will host its second 19 for 19 Challenge, a 19-kilometre fundraising walk representing the 19 years of Anya's life.
The walk will take place on a gorge-side property east of Armidale, with a five kilometre option for families.
The inaugural walk in 2021 contributed to the $363,274 raised for Anya's Wish to date. (Armidale's per-capita support of Anya's Wish would equal $60 million in Sydney). The project is aiming to raise $600,000 in total.
Anya's mother, Elizabeth Egan, said the funds have already enabled the employment of a research assistant, Dr Zara Barger, and materials and other resources to undertake much needed and globally significant osteosarcoma research.
"Anya endured some of the harshest medical treatment protocols on the planet," Elizabeth said.
"She went through dozens of high dose chemotherapy infusions, doxens of high dose radiotherapy treatments, and major surgeries on her leg and lungs.
"Her body had to take this horrific regime because osteosarcoma is not well understood, particularly in young people, and at the time this was the approach the medical community felt it needed to take.
"Anya's Wish is about helping medical science better understand the cancer and find better treatments.
"Hopefully in future, young osteosarcoma patients will not have to go through what Anya went through."
Associate Professor Paul Ekert, of the Children's Cancer Institute believes that Anya's Wish is changing the landscape of osteosarcoma research in this country.
"It's making it a priority," he said.
"It's taking a rare disease, and putting it in front of people's minds. It's allowing us to make discoveries, and make progres, that we've just not been able to do before now."
From 2011 to 2015, 499 young Australians died from cancer. This means that, on average, an adolescent or young adult died from cancer every 3-4 days.
