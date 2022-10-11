Four New England Rugby Union women took on the country's best and more than held their own in nearly a fault-less Australian Rugby Championships.
The Barbarians' Skye Gordon-Briggs and Lekah Mohenoa and St Albert's College's Charlotte Goldman and Tahlia Morgan were part of the NSW Country Corellas team who travelled to Adelaide on the October long weekend.
The Corellas were victorious in all bar one game, the final match against Victoria where they were beaten 24-15.
Overall, Corellas' coach Paddy Bowen was happy with the campaign with women from all over NSW taking part.
"The highlight looking how far the program has come in my time, when I took over," he said.
"We only had representation from Hunter predominantly and Central West and then just a sprinkle of others.
"We have now got the representation Mid North Coast, New England, Central North, Central West and Hunter so it is probably a bit more homogenous.
"It probably represents us as a whole a lot better."
The New England quartet all saw game time throughout the tournament.
Bowen said they all stood out in their own way and benefitted from playing at the tournament.
Of Gordon-Briggs, Bowen said she brought the versatility and aggression she is known for in her local competition to the big stage.
"Skye was fundamental in that backline, she's a very aggressive player in attack and defence," he said.
"She is a bit of a quiet assasin, around camp she's not overly loud or anything, she sticks to herself."
Bowen believes the experience Mohenoa gained off-the-field was just as important as what she learned on it.
The Barbarians forward is still learning the English language but the universal language of rugby helped her progress.
"Just to see her progress off the field was really huge," Bowen said.
"Just to see her throughout the campaign, she turned into a bit of a joker and really came out of her shell a bit.
"I was a bit worried going into camp where no one spoke her native language, I was worried she would feel a bit left out of the group but all the girls got around her and she turned into a bit of joker."
On the field, she led the way with her courage.
"She is just a very hard human, made some big tackles when we needed them, had some really hard carries into contact time and time again and just didn't blink," Bowen said.
The two St Albert's College girls again had different experiences.
'Tink' Morgan is a stand out in the New England Zone and was again at the
"I am actually really proud of Tink, the first game against South Australia was probably the best game of footy I have watched her play," Bowen said.
"I think sometimes in New England she gets the job done by default - she's very athletic and built for the sport but sometimes I think she doesn't get challenged enough.
"It was good to see under a bit pressure she stood up to it really well.
"She definitely raised a few eyebrows, a few coaches from ACT and other Zones asked me about her so she definitely sparked some interest outside of country."
Goldman was the youngest of the four.
She had less game time than the other girls but Bowen believes it gave her a taste of bigger things yet to come.
"It was good to see against the harder competition," he said.
"She has had to hone her craft a bit more.
"I think it was a great baptism of fire for her.
"She will be better for the hit out.
"That is what she needs, she needs to play that higher level of footy to get challenged, especially as a flanker."
There's no doubt women's rugby union is growing in country areas.
There's still a gap from the Zones playing 10s to playing the 15-a-side, as they did in Adelaide, but it is heading in the right direction.
There are talks of bridging that gap with more game time and fixtures in the future.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.