The Armidale Express

Peter Holzigal wins gold medal in vision impaired division at NSW Small Bore and Air Rifle Association State Championships

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New England resident Peter Holzigal is breaking down barriers for blind people after winning a gold medal in air rifle shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.