TWO men are on the run with a firearm and a stolen Audi four-wheel-drive after carjacking a woman in the Tamworth CBD.
The terrifying armed ordeal unfolded at about 5am on Monday near the coffee shop in Dowe Street.
The 55-year-old woman had parked her dark-coloured Audi Q5 in the street at 5am when she was confronted by two men.
The offenders demanded the keys to the car and brandished a firearm.
They then stole the four-wheel-drive and took off.
READ ALSO:
Police were alerted and rushed to the scene to find the woman traumatised but not injured.
The vehicle was seen driving at speed in the CBD.
Police are searching for the armed pair, as well as the stolen car, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Investigators are urgently seeking anyone that saw two males acting suspiciously in the CBD just before 5am, or who knows the location of the vehicle, to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.