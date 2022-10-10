How our homes are affected by renewable energy zone

What change will the renewable energy boom in our region create for the housing situation?
What does it mean for you?
Housing is a hot topic at the moment, and our region (Armidale and Tamworth were both included) was listed among the top five locations in the country tipped to see growth off the back of renewable energy projects.
Buyer's agency InvestorKit analysed major renewable energy projects in various regions across Australia, along with economic and property market performance to determine five markets that would see increasing property prices.
It was pitched as something positive, but there's always, at least, two sides to every story.
According to the report, property market performance will experience a boost as people migrate for jobs on renewable energy projects and demand for rental properties increase - making areas like Armidale strong areas for investment.
On the flip side, that means higher rental prices. And your view on that can depend on your perspective.
While I feel fortunate to own a place in Armidale, my next door neighbours on both sides are renters. I know the landlord of one of them. And we're all in the community together.
In the story we published following the release of the report, we spoke to Cathy Callaghan from Shelter NSW, a not-for-profit organisation advocating for improved housing policy.
She said pensioners and people on lower incomes will find it harder to secure long-term accommodation even with good rental histories when in competition with higher earning workers during the construction phase.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
