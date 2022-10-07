Children returning to the pool are behind the "eight ball" in their swimming abilities following the Covid break, says local coach James Harwood.
The High Country Swimming instructor said he had noticed children as young as five and six had fallen behind in Armidale due to the last couple of years of Covid shutdowns.
He was urging parents to make use of the $100 First Lap vouchers which will give children between the ages of three and six years, who are not enrolled in school, stronger water sense about what is safe or not safe.
"Nothing can make kids completely waterproof. But getting them into lessons is a big step in the right direction," Mr Harwood said.
Mr Harwood and his swimming coaches conduct lessons for children and adults at Armidale's TAS Pool, and the Monckton Aquatic Centre, which opened with lanes heated to 26 degrees celsius on October 4.
The NSW government First Lap vouchers will provide for a few structured intensive or weekly swimming lessons with a qualified coach to get children ready for summer.
It comes shortly after the Royal Lifesaving Australia's annual National Drowning Report found 339 people died in Australian waterways, which was the highest recorded in more than two decades. Last year the drowning death toll was 294, a jump from 248 in 2020.
Rivers and creeks had the highest drowning fatalities at 34 per cent as more people sought out secluded swimming holes during the pandemic, the report said.
These statistics were closely followed by drowning deaths at beaches at 21 per cent and oceans and harbours at 13 per cent.
With drowning being one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths among young children, parents are also being urged to stay vigilant as a La Nina weather pattern is expected to bring more flooding to rural areas.
Only recently, five-year-old Jayden El Jer drowned after his family's Hilux ute became stuck about 8pm in raging flood waters in the central west of NSW.
The family of five had been on a vacation from Sydney and were visiting the Dubbo Zoo on the way back to their holiday home in Tullamore when the tragedy occurred.
Jayden's parents and two siblings managed to escape the submerged vehicle but, tragically, the little boy's body was found about 3pm the next day.
And in Queensland, a 17-month-old Taidyn 'Totty' Murphy was discovered by her six-year-old brother in the family's blow-up spa in their Rockhampton home on September 19. She later died in her mother's arms at hospital.
