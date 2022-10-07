The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Health

Swimming instructors in Armidale urge parents to use $100 First Lap vouchers to prevent more drownings

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children returning to the pool are behind the "eight ball" in their swimming abilities following the Covid break, says local coach James Harwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.