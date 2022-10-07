Three heritage-listed rose bushes, nearly 100 years old, have almost been trampled to death in the beloved gardens of Armidale's iconic Old Teachers College.
Gardener Taylor Adams first noticed the damage when he turned up to work recently and saw the crushed stems splayed across the soil.
"I went to the pub and told everyone about my midlife crisis about the roses being jumped on," Mr Adams said.
Prior to the crime, Mr Adams had spent two weeks expertly pruning the adored rose bushes, cutting them into a vase-like perfection so they'd grow voluptuous in bloom.
It's a delicate process of pruning that can only take place once a year.
Mr Adams has ruled out the cause being animal-related. And an accident by a human is unlikely, saying "maybe one, but not two... three" rose bushes.
He is stumped about what could have happened but does believe it could have been done on purpose or that children might have even been involved.
There are no footprints or other clues to follow nor CCTV cameras to review, making it more difficult to find the culprit.
Bill Oates has been associated with the Old Teachers' College since the mid-1980s.
His guess is that it might have been someone staggering around in the garden late at night.
"It would've hurt," Mr Oates said, with Mr Adams in agreement.
They both looked down at the gnarled broken wooden stems almost as thick as branches with the spikey insides exposed to the daylight.
"It's not a deliberate act of vandalism, I don't think," Mr Oates said.
"It's just somebody not paying attention to what is a very important old garden."
Mr Adams said there was nothing much he can do now, other than to keep an eye on the woody perennials and hope they start growing back.
The rose bushes have been around since at least the time the Teachers' College was built, from 1928 to 1930, and are heritage listed alongside the building.
The gardens are well-loved by the community, Mr Oates said.
The trampled rose bushes have been cared for by all previous three head gardeners, including the first, Fred Dye, who was photographed alongside them in 1954.
The roses have also survived the drought at a time when water was allocated to the town for drinking water.
They've been visited by Queen Elizabeth II during her tour in 1970 and remain as a standing living relic of perseverance through all odds.
