LOCAL Government Areas across New England are eligible to share $312.5 million, to rebuild damaged roads and transport infrastructure, in order to better withstand future natural disasters.
Armidale, Glen Innes, Gwydir and Tenterfield are among 26 council areas affected by floods who can apply for the package.
It is funded jointly by state and federal government.
While support to rebuild damaged roads was announced earlier this year, it only allowed for infrastructure to be repaired to pre-disaster conditions.
It has now been expanded to enable councils to build back in a more resilient way with roads to be improved, and built to withstand future natural hazards.
"This is the next step in the process to get these projects underway, and I'd encourage councils to apply for this funding," Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said.
"We've seen infrastructure like roads and bridges damaged time and again, with no opportunity for them to be repaired or built to a standard that would help them withstand and bounce back from a future natural disaster.
"By rebuilding to a better standard we can protect communities during disasters, while also lessening the long-term damage to regions."
Other LGA's eligible for funding include: Ballina, Bellingen, Byron, Central Coast, Cessnock, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Dungog, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Lismore, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Muswellbrook, Nambucca, Newcastle, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Port Stephens, Richmond Valley, Singleton, Tweed and Upper Hunter.
This is a $312.5 million investment in stronger, more resilient roads and transport infrastructure to help keep communities safe during disaster - and allow them to bounce back faster," NSW deputy premier Paul Toole said.
"Building back better means councils could, for example, upgrade and improve key routes that were impacted during the major floods of earlier this year or raise road and bridge levels so they perform better during flooding.
"They could realign some roads to secure travel routes and reduce closures, re-build roads and bridges to provide links between communities isolated by flooding and upgrade infrastructure to help ensure communities stay connected."
Further information about the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package is available on https://nswroads.work/rrtrp.
