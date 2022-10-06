Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite and award-winning pop star Samantha Jade will perform a free concert in November.
The pair will play a 'Music Under The Stars' show on the River Stage at Inverell's Campbell Park on Saturday, November 5.
The event delivered by Inverell Shire Council has been made possible through funding from NSW Government as part of the Reconnecting Rural Communities Grant Program.
Daryl Braithwaite has had a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years.
He is one of Australia's most iconic and award-winning performers. From his early success with Sherbet in the 70's through to his massive solo career, he has produced countless hits, that have become Australian classics.
Old favourite, The Horses, is iconic at race tracks and sporting events across the country.
Braithwaite is no stranger to giving back to regional communities.
He was one of the headline acts at the One from the Heart concert which was a free event for Lismore residents after the devastating floods earlier this year.
Grinspoon was the headline act that night, while this time he shares the stage with a solo star.
Samantha Jade is a winner of the X Factor and was the first woman to win an Australia series of the reality show.
It saw her sign with Sony Music Australia before going to win an Aria Award with a number of popular releases.
She released a duet with Pitbull, was nominated for a Logie for her portrayal of Kylie Minogue in the INXS story and was support for Taylor Swift on the Australian leg of her Red Tour.
Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said: "This is an incredible opportunity to see two legends of Australian music perform for free on our doorstep.
"Daryl Braithwaite and Samantha Jade are world class performers and we are excited to present such an amazing show for the community to enjoy."
It will be a family friendly event and local Service Clubs will be in attendance with food and refreshments for purchase.
The show runs in conjunction with the Brighter Access Sapphire City Festival Committee and Australian Network Entertainment.
The evening will commence at 7pm and will culminate with a fireworks show.
MP Adam Marshall said the concert is the first of a string of upcoming local community events funded by a $301,708 state government grant while working with Inverell Shire Council.
The concert is part of the finale of the annual Sapphire City Festival and the first of eight events, covering fishing, cycling, music, plays, festivals and the annual Eisteddfod.
"There is truly something for everyone across these events, no matter what takes your fancy," Mr Marshall said.
"Bringing Daryl Braithwaite to town is a massive coup, but the seven other events will also be drawcards for locals and visitors alike.
"It's wonderful to see council working with all the event organisers to spread the funding as far as it can go to make every one of these events a winner."
Mr Marshall said the schedule of events included of the iconic Inverell 'regulars' such as the renowned Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic , the 'Cod-O'Rama' fishing festival and the Sapphire City Festival.
"Organisers have also planned a theatre company tour of three villages, a musical concert in Campbell Park, an Inverell Theatre Company production and a bigger and better Inverell Eisteddfod," he said.
The breakdown of the events and the funding provided under this program is:
