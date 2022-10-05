Four Armidale Archers made their way to Brisbane last week to take on the country's best.
The National Archery Championships, held in Brisbane, saw former Olympians along with Armidale locals vying for medals in the five-day event.
It was three generations of Carsons - Margaret and Dennis, Jeffrey and Ella-rose - representing Armidale.
Competition began on Thursday with a Canberra round consisting of 90 arrows being shot at distances of 60m, 50m and 40 metres for a maximum score of 900.
Conditions for the day were fine with strong variable winds.
The compound divisions were shot in the morning with Jeffrey Carson competing in the open division.
This was a very strong competition with Matt McDougall, the gold medallist, dropping just five points with Jeffrey finishing in fifth place with a score of 880 on a countback from Scott Hagamann.
Dennis Carson, shooting in the 60+ division, led from start to finish taking the gold medal with a score of 871 from Colin Tyack on 854.
The recurve divisions in the afternoon saw similar conditions with Ella-rose Carson contesting the open division and Margaret Carson the 70+ division.
Once again competition for Ella-rose was close with Laura Paeglis taking gold with 834, Ella-rose silver with 827 and Sarah Heywood bronze just one point behind on 826.
Margaret won gold with a score of 709 with national championship and Australian records for this division yet to be verified.
Day two was the FITA round with similar conditions to the day prior.
Once again the open division saw Matt McDougall win gold and Jeffrey finishing 13th.
Dennis, in the 60+ division once again took gold and Ella-rose came in second behind Laura Paeglis in the ladies open recurve division.
The following day was the ranking round for the Australian Open and consisted of 72 arrows.
This event was the major event for the competition and involves a ranking round followed by match play rounds.
The men's compound division saw Pat Coghlan rank first with 703 out of 720 and Dennis Carson finished 16th.
Ranking 16th meant Dennis came up against Pat Coghlan in the second round. After two ends scores were equal but with very strong winds prevailing Dennis found the conditions too much with Pat going on to win the match.
The ladies recurve division saw Sarah Heywood ranked first on 633 and Laura Paeglis second with 631.
Lexie Feeney had 609 and Ella-rose rounded out the top four with 601.
These four were to go through to the semi finals, Ella-rose losing just one set reaching it.
In the semi finals Sarah Heywood, who has represented Australia at recent World Cups, was favourite for this match but Ella-rose was too strong and went on to win the match 6-4 putting her in the gold medal match.
Laura, another World Cup representative and Lexie, a former Olympian had a tough match with Lexie winning in a shoot off.
Medal matches were contested on Monday.
In the ladies bronze medal match Laura and Sarah once again had a close match with Sarah winning in a shoot off.
Ella-rose experienced expected nervousness in this her first medal matchplay up against a very experienced former Olympian in Lexie Feeney.
Although Lexie went on to win the match 7-1 Ella-rose did not make it easy with all sets being very close.
After no competition for over two years and her first National Open championships, three silver medals against the top recognised archers in the Country was an amazing achievement.
She now looks forward to more competition endeavouring to qualify to represent Australia at 2023 World Youth Championships in Ireland and also 2023 World Cups.
