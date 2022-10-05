The Armidale Express

Armidale Archers take on Australia's best

By Margaret Carson
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:21am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella-rose Carson in action. Picture supplied by Armidale Archers.

Four Armidale Archers made their way to Brisbane last week to take on the country's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.