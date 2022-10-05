NEW and experienced volunteers from the State Emergency Service Western and Northern Zones converged at Inverell on the long weekend for a major training exercise.
Over the two days, the SES members took on challenges in different emergency scenarios, developing their skills in communications, first aid, flood rescue, land search, leadership, map reading and navigation and storm and water damage.
People came from as far away as Bathurst, all the way up to the Tweed and Inland at places like Casino on the Northern Rivers.
"It's all about learning and meeting people from other units, so they're comfortable if they get deployed to other areas," deputy training coordinator Vicki Walton said.
"It really helps foster the relationship between groups and it was a chance to pass on a lot of that knowledge from our experienced members. "We're all one big team at the end of the day.
"Scenario training is really important in building confidence in what to do in real life situations."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was there to hand out individual awards while more than 60 people took part across both days.
Walton, originally from the Inverell SES unit and now in Tamworth has served as an acting commander.
She also has about 10 years experience and is a keen trainer.
"We knew Inverell would be a good spot to run an event like this," she said.
"They have a strong membership and look to have a lot of things going for them."
Inverell SES recently launched a new land search trailer, available for emergency services around the region.
It has been fitted with a generator, portable lighting, shade shelter, tables, chairs, stationary; as well as welfare needs such as an urn, beverages, and ration packs.
The idea of putting money towards the resource was to allow efficient control of a land search and help bridge the gap until the NSW Police specialised command vehicles arrive.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
