Cooper Sean Hislop accused of attempted robbery of Jessie Street store in Armidale while armed with a pistol

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:57am
The 18-year-old was arrested by detectives just 24 hours after the attempted armed hold-up. Picture from file

DETECTIVES have recovered a pistol and a teenager has been charged, accused of trying to rob a store in broad daylight.

