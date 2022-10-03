Outgoing referee Peter Haynes admitted there's some "sad emotions" about leaving the New England Rugby Union Zone.
For 18 years Haynes has controlled and assisted the running of rugby union fixtures in the area but will depart Armidale to return to his family and hometown of Molong.
"I went to a funeral for my aunty last year and I only made a passing comment to Lisa, my wife, to say 'I actually miss my family,'" he said.
"The next thing I know Lisa has spoken to the girls and they came back to me and said 'well why don't we move back there?'"
Haynes said it is bittersweet.
He will reconnect with his extended family but be away from the firm friends he has made throughout his time in the Tablelands.
"The thing I would miss the most, camaraderie among the refs but the rugby community here as well," he said.
"We all get along well and support and encourage each other so that is really enjoyable as well.
"Some seriously good people and rugby is a really unique team sport, a lot of team skills which makes the camaraderie really good among the players."
While the relationships with other officials is fantastic, Haynes has loved his time on the field.
He struggled to narrow down a highlight of his time here, citing the development of the young referees as well the growth of the women's game as being tow of the best parts.
"Highlights, looking back now, the highlights are just seeing refs come through and get better," he said.
"Hamish's [Biddle] journey has been rewarding and other refs that have come through like Mark Creagan, Trevor Thatcher, Jim Piddington, and to see what Kath Little did is amazing.
"Just to see the other refs around you do really well is really good to see.
"The continuous improvement, you never do a perfect game and there's always something to work on and it is really rewarding when you can identify things that you need to work on and gradually improve."
Along with that is the obvious fitness needed to referee.
"When you are reffing, you are on the move for 80 minutes, and it is not walking," Haynes said.
"It is short and sharp so you have got to be fit, working on your fitness definitely helps your refereeing."
And, despite the move, he has no plans to give up refereeing.
Central West is a huge rugby union area and Haynes knows it well.
"I am looking forward going down there and probably do a bit of reffing down there as well," he said.
"Central West is a strong comp, there's 28 clubs in Central West. It is a massive comp.
"They are just organised and take the rep stuff really seriously.
"I played for Central West when I was down there and some of my best memories are around that."
New England Rugby surprised Haynes on their September 10 grand final day with a presentation thanking him for his service to the sport.
"I was really humbled the stuff the Zone did for me," he said.
"It was unexpected and really nice.
"Definitely some sad emotions leaving New England because it is a great Zone and rugby is a great game."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
