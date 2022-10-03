Exploring risks of social media

Last week a senior law lecturer from UNE made a speech in Tamworth which caught my attention.
Professor Julia Day - pictured above with Jessica Bradbery from the smart region incubator - delivered the speech titled 'Like, Comment and Share: Exploring the Risks and Benefits of Using Social Media from a Legal Perspective'.
It honed in on Facebook pages where people are sharing information on crimes being committed.
"You've got the community trying to be judges," Professor Day said. "Absolutely people could get themselves into hot water for that."
How do you spend your time on social media?
Last week's speech made me consider a wider topic, which was the risks and benefits of using social media, full stop.
My first experience with it was 14 years ago this month when a journalist from a neighbouring town sent me an e-mail asking if I was on Facebook.
If not, you should be, I was told. Apparently it was great for organising get-togethers with a single message.
Initially skeptical, I signed up, but was pleasantly surprised to discover how many people I knew from previous chapters of my life were already there. It was a great way to reconnect with old friends.
I saw pictures of friends sharing moments from their lives and really enjoyed it. But then over the years it changed. I think I spent too much time there too.
I pinpoint the purchase of my first smartphone - in 2011 - as a turning point, as I was soon spending a lot more time scrolling through Facebook then Twitter.
Over the years what I was reading changed as well, with less moments from friends lives, as more and more it became about groups and posts from pages.
I was alarmed after reading Professor Day's comments about the way some people are using social media. I can't help thinking it would be a better place if it was just moments from friends lives, but what do you think?
I'd love to hear how people are using social media.
After Facebook and Twitter, the only other platform I have used is Instagram. And I still think I spend too much time there.
Thanks for reading, and remember you can reach us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
