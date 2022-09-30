A FREE FuelCheck App will help residents pay the cheapest price when they fill up at the petrol stations across New England.
The App shows, in real time the current bowser price for fuel and every single service station and fuel retailer across NSW.
Users can search in their local community, by fuel type and it will automatically locate the cheapest fuel price near your current location.
MP Adam Marshall is urging locals to download the app after the Federal Government's tax on fuel (fuel excise) returned to its previous rate earlier this week.
"As a local resident, everywhere I look the cost of living is going up," Mr Marshall said. "It doesn't matter if its energy bills or your weekly grocery shop at the supermarket," Mr Marshall said.
"The reinstatement of the full fuel excise by the Federal Government will put extra pressure on our local families and household budgets, which makes taking advantage of the FuelCheck App even more valuable."
Mr Marshall said using the App every time you fill up was important as there was often significant gaps in prices between service stations in the same town or village in across the region.
"Deciding to fill up on a particular day at a particular station could save you significant money each week - every dollar adds up," Mr Marshall said.
"Right now there are huge price differences between the cheapest and most expensive fuel in most towns across our region, therefore some huge savings to be made.
"For example, in Glen Innes currently, the difference is 25 cents per litre between most expensive and cheapest unleaded fuel price.
"This translates into a saving of around $15 for a tank of fuel if you shop around today.
"In Armidale the difference 18 cents per litre, Moree is 13.2 c/l and Uralla and Guyra both around 10 c/l.
"Just by taking a few second to check the App and driving perhaps and extra few hundred metres, motorists can easily save between $5 and $15 dollars for a tank of fuel right now and every single time they fill up.
"As consumers, we have the ultimate power to help reduce prices by refusing to purchase fuel from the retailers who charge the most and reward those who have the lowest price."
The FuelCheck app includes a 'Favourite Stations' function, allowing users to save their favourite petrol stations. There is also a 'Trends' page showing the cheapest day of the week to fill up and the day's price range. FuelCheck is free to download and is available via www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au
For a complete list of cost of living measures available, please visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder
