The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Staying Home Leaving Violence initiative expands to Armidale, Uralla, Walcha for domestic violence victim-survivors

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local women and children are expected to get support to stay in the family home following a boost to domestic violence services in rural and regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.