Not even the death of Queen Elizabeth II is enough for the Armidale Regional Council to extend the deadline for submissions to the proposed land rate hike increase.
The official closing date for public submissions ends midnight on Friday September 30, providing people a tight timeframe to send in their concerns about the extra money the local council wants from land holders.
A land rate hike of about 50 per cent over three years to 2026 is expected to cover badly needed repairs on roads, playgrounds and other upgrades across the region.
Cr Margaret O'Connor requested the extension during the ARC's Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, asking for the end date to instead stretch to October 3.
She said it would be a "sign of good will" to the community whose attention had been sidelined by the death of the monarch and the impromptu national day of mourning on September 22.
"A lot of people who would have been inclined to make a submission might have lost some time this month following the formalities relating to this very historic event for our nation," Cr O'Connor said.
"I think it would assist a lot of people."
"Having more submissions is better in terms of the evidence that's going to go forward to IPART if the decision is ultimately made to press the matter to an application.
"I just can't see how it's going to be anything but advantageous to our community and to the council itself in its application for an SRV."
But the motion was slapped down by a majority vote in the Rusden Street council chambers, with Mayor Sam Coupland declaring the motion lost.
Community consultations were held in Armidale, Guyra and Wollomombi earlier this month to varying degrees of disagreement, with some saying they will struggle under the extra cost while others saying the repairs are needed.
Guyra Bowling Club president David Wilcox attended an ARC meeting on September 14, saying he hoped everybody would have put in their opinion by now.
"It is a tough thing the council is trying to do and I understand their problems, but I don't know what the answer is," Mr Wilcox said.
"I think there are better ways we can do things but in reality everything is going up in price,
"So to a degree, I think they have got to do it. There are a lot of potholes and the roads are very bad and there are a lot of drainage problems."
"And the parks (need investment) so the towns do look a bit presentable to attract people in."
But Mr Wilcox said the rate rise will impact businesses in town because people won't have as much money to spend.
"So maybe they're not going to come out and have a meal, they've got to try and allocate their money from somewhere else."
The rate rise is also likely to put more pressure on low- to middle-income households as landlords look to pass on the increase to renters.
Once the deadline for submissions ends on Sept 30, it will then be decided at the ARC's meeting in November whether to proceed with an application for an increase to the land rate hike, otherwise known as the Special Rate Variation SRV.
The Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal IPART will then be notified of the council's intent to lodge a Special Rate Variation SRV application in February 2023.
The nearby Tenterfield Shire Council angered locals in August, with some saying they are concerned they won't be able to afford to put food on the table amid a proposed 104.49pc rate rise over the next two financial years.
It comes as IPART announced on Thursday an increase in the annual rate peg from 2.6 per cent in 2020-21 to a minimum 3.5 per cent for all councils across NSW in the 2023-24 financial year.
Some councils such as Camden in Sydney's outer west have been allocated a 6.8 per cent rate peg to account for an increase in growth.
The rate peg protects ratepayers from councils charging excessive rates while also allowing some room for inflation. If councils want to charge more than the rate peg, then they need to conduct community consultations before requesting it from IPART.
