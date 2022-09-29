The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Council

Armidale Regional Council has refused an extension for submissions to the controversial Special Rate Variation

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not even the death of Queen Elizabeth II is enough for the Armidale Regional Council to extend the deadline for submissions to the proposed land rate hike increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.