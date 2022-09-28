A heavily altered Spring Games to proceed on

The Armidale Spring Games was meant to bring together people from around southern Queensland and northern NSW but, like so many sporting events before it, the rain has impacted the running of it.
The Games were brought about by the Armidale Regional Council with funding from the National Bushfire Fund with three sports - cricket, soccer and hockey - and to be held on the October Long Weekend.
Last year was cancelled due to Covid.
This year cricket won't be going ahead because of the wet weather while the hockey and soccer competitions weren't able to proceed.
Instead, Hockey New England have organised a clinic with NSW Pride player Nathan Czinner on Sunday from 11am.
Tennis has replaced soccer.
"Unfortunately the Spring Games has been impacted by the recent wet weather with cricket cancelling games because of the saturated fields," a spokesperson from Armidale Regional Council said.
"The hockey competition was unable to be organised.
"The tennis competition is still going ahead and there are a number of free activities over the weekend at Curtis Park."
There will be mini courts set up at tennis for youngsters to come and try their hand with guidance from Northern Inland Academy of Sport and Tennis NSW staff.
There will also be junior rackets and shirts to be won.
At Curtis Park on Saturday the T20 World Cup roadshow will feature.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
