A TAMWORTH motel will soon be transformed into a temporary home with a live-in caretaker for people experiencing homelessness, hoped to be the first of many.
Tamworth Regional Council has given the green light to transform the former South Tamworth Motor Inn at 303 Goonoo Goonoo Road into a transitional home.
Homes North will operate the the facility, and CEO Maree McKenzie told the Leader if it's successful, it will be replicated across the region.
"We'll try this one out first and ensure that it's getting good outcomes, and that we are minimizing the trauma that people experience when they're homeless," she said.
Homes North will appoint a live-in caretaker at the nine room facility, to provide on-site supervision and management.
Local support services such as Tamworth Family Support and Women's Refuge will also occupy an office on a rostered basis to provide services to clients.
Council received 14 submissions from the public during the application process, with some raising concerns around security, traffic and privacy impacts on neighbours.
But Ms McKenzie said people need to understand this is a great outcome.
"It means that people experiencing homelessness get to stay in motel-style accommodation where there's someone on site who is understanding of their situation and is working with services and ourselves to find stable accommodation for them," she said.
"We will have someone on site there as a manager, and will work closely with clients developing a trusting relationship, and we'll have more regular contact to make sure that people are traveling okay.
"That's not necessarily the case at the moment when we use motel accommodation across different towns. So that's the benefit of this project."
Councillors unanimously supported the development application, calling it "greatly needed" and "completely compliant".
Cr Helen Tickle said the service is desperately needed to cater for the region's growing number of homeless people.
"In many motels within Tamworth, rooms are currently used for this type of accommodation," she said.
"This is a small motel; nine rooms and it will remain at that."
Cr Marc Sutherland said he believes the initial concern came from the label of 'group home'.
"People wanted more clarity on the intent behind it. But it's really clear that the intent is to provide temporary crisis accommodation for people experiencing homelessness," he said.
"With the rising rate of homelessness across regional NSW we need to make sure we're proactive and there's beds available for in those situations."
The region is currently experiencing a housing crisis, Cr Russell Webb said, and while some people in the community were worried, it's a "fantastic outcome".
"Now they're going to have a room to live in, a proper bed and and somewhere to make a cup of tea until they can find somewhere to live on a more permanent basis," he said.
"It's not a group home, it's about people who are homeless and people who need help."
With little work to do on the motel, the service should get up and running "quite quickly", Ms McKenzie said.
The premises will be fenced with coded swipe tags installed to reduce the risk of unauthorised entry, and a portable duress device will be provided at the site, monitored by a security company.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
