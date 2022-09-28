The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council approves development application to transform South Tamworth Motel into short-term crisis accommodation

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council has given the green light to transform the former South Tamworth Motor Inn into a transitional home. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A TAMWORTH motel will soon be transformed into a temporary home with a live-in caretaker for people experiencing homelessness, hoped to be the first of many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.