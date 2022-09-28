Police are urging motorists to make sure their car is in a safe condition before they hit the roads during this school holiday period.
Earlier this week, highway patrol officers were patrolling when they stopped to help a car on the side of the road.
Officers were on hand to help a driver changing tyres when they noticed it was in a poor condition.
Upon further inspection, police noticed the tyre was beginning to delaminate inside, something the motorist is lucky did not happen while driving on the highway.
READ ALSO:
When travelling this school holiday period, police are asking motorists to follow a few simple steps:
If you are unsure about the condition of your tyres then seek help from a tyre retailer, police said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.