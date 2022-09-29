Women from across regional and rural NSW will be in the New England region for the 29th annual Rural Women's Gathering, ahead of the International Day of Rural Women 2022.
The Gathering will be hosted by Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) and Guyra Evening Country Women's Association, with support from the NSW Government and Rural Women's Network.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the theme for this year's event is 'restoring your colourful self', with a focus on rebuilding connections after COVID lockdowns.
"It's important to remember when COVID-19 reached our shores, many rural communities were recovering from drought and devastating bushfires. Since then, many of the same communities have sadly also suffered unprecedented floods and even a mouse plague," Mrs Taylor said.
"After all the challenges faced over the past few years, gatherings are even more important for rural women, both personally and professionally. They help women feel connected and supported, inspired and empowered. They provide an opportunity to learn, grow and celebrate the richness of each other's experiences."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the Gathering is a great opportunity for the host region to showcase its talent, produce and environment.
"Events like these are such a source of pride in regional NSW; they're a chance to bring people together, boost the local economy and shine a light on what makes our communities so special," Mr Saunders said.
"Glen Innes has a proud history of organising engaging events for rural women, from their annual International Rural Women's Day event to hosting previous Gatherings, so it seems fitting for them to host the first one back after COVID postponements."
MP Adam Marshall has welcomed the resumption of the event.
"Glen Innes is a terrific choice for the resumption of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering, having so ably undertaken hosting duties back in 2015 for the very successful 'Gather in the Glen' event," Mr Marshall said.
"I am confident that the team from GLENRAC with the CWA's Guyra Evening branch will again be the hosts with the most and stage a fabulous couple of days that showcase our region and warm hospitality."
This year's Gathering includes a Rural Women's Evening on Thursday 13 October and Rural Women's Day on Friday 14 October.
