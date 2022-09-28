NSW Australian Medical Association's Dr Michael Bonning says the state government's recruitment strategies are insufficient to entice nurses and doctors to Armidale.
"There needs to be new ways in which we address this because New South Wales' staff arrangement is not competitive with other states," Dr Bonning said.
The AMA president was in Armidale on Tuesday meeting with healthcare practitioners and representatives from the hospital, GP practices, and the University of New England's clinical school before heading to Tamworth for meetings on Thursday.
"We've just got to get more staff out here," Dr Bonning said of the need to attract and retain doctors and nurses to Armidale which has a referral hospital servicing outlying areas including Glen Innes and Inverell.
He said only about two of 14 positions for senior medical staff are filled by permanents at Armidale Hospital, with the rest being rotated among short-term staff, or locums, with some not even being filled.
Dr Bonning said there needs to be a stronger case put forward for why healthcare professionals would want to come and work in Armidale.
He said he saw "beautiful practices" in Armidale that were "well-run with people who were really committed to the local region".
"But they are also crying out about the fact that they don't have registrars who become part of the future workforce here," he said.
"They train here, but because they've come from metro centres and are only rotating out here, they're not forming a long-term and viable part of the workforce."
Nurses and midwives have been campaigning for a decrease to four patients for every healthcare professional at Armidale Hospital, with many expressing serious concerns about staff and patient health and safety.
Dr Bonning's visit comes shortly after the release of the AMA's annual Hospital Health Check report which surveyed the responses from 1766 Doctors In Training (DITs) across NSW.
The AMA NSW president said the most concerning aspect was that more DITs were disclosing clinical errors or being very worried about doing so.
And more doctors were working overtime, with that number increasing every year from the start of the pandemic in 2020 from 49 per cent to 60pc in 2021 and 72pc in 2022.
Dr Bonning said respondents reported seeing more patients with complex issues which has led to staff "burnout" and less intrinsic satisfaction on the job.
"When patients show up to hospital, they are sicker because they are presenting later," Dr Bonning said.
"Therefore, improving their health and getting them back well enough to be discharged is harder, and often requires more input from more clinical teams."
He said people were deferring their own healthcare due to availability and cost at a time when GP Clinics were needing to charge a gap fee to cover their own finances.
Across the Hunter New England Health District he said the staff shortage remains high on the priority list, but with a real concern relating to behaviours in the workforce.
He said the way doctors were being treated by other staff and the way they were interacting with the public and colleagues had deteriorated in comparison to previous years.
About 37pc of DIT's surveyed had experienced bullying in the workplace, and 27pc reported intimidation mainly from patients' families, and senior medical colleagues and nurses to a slightly lesser degree.
Armidale Hospital was not included in the report because there had to be a minimum of 10 DITs on the staff roster to get a better understanding of the situation.
The survey provided an overall snapshot of what the rostering, overtime, leave, unacceptable behaviours, sick leave and facilities were like in each of the hospitals, and graded them accordingly.
