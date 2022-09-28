The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Health

NSW Australian Medical Association's AMA president Dr Michael Bonning visited Armidale to meet with healthcare professionals

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 29 2022 - 1:16am, first published September 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Australian Medical Association's Dr Michael Bonning says the state government's recruitment strategies are insufficient to entice nurses and doctors to Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.