A PAIR of Anglican reverends has put up a fight against the mammoth gambling industry, convincing representatives of the local diocese to call for governments to take action on problem betting.
Guyra vicar Tim Stevens said his motion calling for reform received unanimous support because "we all see firsthand the damage that problem gambling brings upon our communities".
"The instruction that God gives his people is to stand up for the poor and the oppressed and the needy and to defend the rights of those who need to be defended who can't defend themselves," he said.
"Which is why we feel so strongly.
Backed by Glen Innes vicar David Robinson, Reverend Stevens brought a motion calling for gambling reform to the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Armidale during a recent meeting.
The motion passed what he called the "parliament" for the local church unanimously.
In a subsequent open letter by the two reverends, they called for a "bipartisan approach" to gaming policy ahead of the state election next March.
They suggested both sides of politics form a unity ticket for poker machine reform and "commit to not signing any new MOUs [memorandum of understandings] with the NSW pubs and clubs industry regarding poker machine regulation".
"As pastors, we can't remain silent as we hear from people in our communities experiencing gambling addiction, who are at risk of physical self-harm, whose family members are impacted by gambling harm facing repossession of a car or furniture, or even children going hungry," they said.
The open letter calls for the state to consider a range of policy options, including a cashless card system, a $1 bet limit and caps on the number of gaming machines, plus more.
Reverend Robinson slammed the gambling industry as one designed "essentially to take money".
"It doesn't really contribute as a product, I don't think." he said.
"It takes a huge amount money out of the pockets of the people who can least afford it."
Reverend Stevens said the industry is projected to grow significantly in the next few years - and said it makes disproportionate profits in the poorest areas.
"I used to be the minister in Mungindi where the Friday after pension day you'd get people on the door of our place asking for money for food because they put the money through pokies," he said.
"So they didn't have any more money for the next fortnight."
The Armidale diocese motion comes on top of a campaign by Wesley Mission and the Anglican Dean of Sydney, who are seeking a meeting with the state leaders of the major political parties before next year's election.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
