When the Sutherland family invited the Seasons of New England team to hold an event at the famous Deeargee woolshed, it was a pretty easy 'heck yes'!
With the Seasons Expo reaching a milestone of 10 years in 2023, the Sutherland family offered their historic shearing shed as a way of starting the celebrations and supporting the producers, makers and creators of the region.
During the night emcee Carlo Ritchie will keep everyone entertained.
READ MORE:
He currently appears on SBS and has script writing credits with both SBS and ABC, while also being a member of the Bear Pack comedy duo where he has enjoyed success at the Sydney, Melbourne and Edinburgh comedy festivals - and that's just the start.
A much loved New Englander, he is as excited to be coming home to host the evening as the Seasons team are to have him at the helm.
Deeargee has been in the careful hands of the same family for seven generations, with Cathie and Hugh Sutherland and their four children, Anna, Sophie, Charlie and Angus currently at the helm.
Their daughter Anna has been heading to the Seasons Expo each March with her original screen printing designs, many of which are printed in the shearers quarters at Deeargee.
In 2019, Anna's designs were featured on the ASX indicator board in conjunction with the Seasons team delivering almost 900 Seasons hampers to the stock exchange staff. And now her sister Sophie is also bringing her business, making a bespoke range of earrings, to the expo.
Cathie has become an invaluable member of the Seasons team as well, running the Seasons Store in Uralla two days a week and doing a sterling job packing hampers and maintaining the Seasons Store window.
Setting up the event at Deeargee is a challenge with lots of interesting elements for Seasons of New England organisers Tara and Andrew Toomey, and their extended family who are all part of the operation.
With any large event, the devil is always in the detail and considering things like making sure the legs on the chairs were suited to the slatted floor was just the first of many details to work through.
In keeping with the Seasons commitment to sourcing as much as possible from the New England, Tara also reached out to a Tamworth business to have some rustic linen tablecloths made.
Tara's dad Greg, with the help of his colleagues at the Uralla Men's Shed, sourced some hardwood timber to make 250 timber boards to serve one of the five courses on.
Uralla based chef Laura Swan is creating the canapes and the first three of the five courses, and Walcha patissierre extraordinaire John Stanton is delivering the first of two dessert courses.
The final course is being brought together by a mystery chef, but it is sure to be amazing.
Live music with Stephen Tafra and Kerry Watson will open the evening and then the three-piece ensemble will bring the evening to a close.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.