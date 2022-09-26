Lifeline has delivered its Mind Your Mates program to a group of residents at the Tenterfield Golf Club.
The session aims to teach people how recognise the signs of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide in your mates.
The event was organised by Lifeline's new Tenterfield Community Advocate Lisa Dalton, who is working for the community as part of Lifeline's Bushfire Recovery and Resilience Program.
READ MORE:
With training delivered by Lifeline, the program offers courses and workshops designed to help the New England region recover and heal from the impact of natural disasters and help the community prevent the mental health impacts in their aftermath.
The program is available across New England and North West over the next 12 months and is funded by the Australian Government.
If you are interested in future training, please email Lisa at: recoveryresilience@lifeline.org.au
If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed, we encourage you to connect with Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via text at 0477 13 11 14 (24/7) or chat to Lifeline online at www.lifeline.org.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.