A MAN has been charged, accused of stealing a $5000 bale of wool and onselling it in the New England.
The 27-year-old was charged after rural crime investigators launched a police probe into the theft from a Guyra property which occurred in the early hours of the morning 10 days ago.
Police will allege the 27-year-old went to a property on the Glen Ross Road about 3am and stole a bale of wool.
Investigators claim the stolen bale was worth $5000.
Police will further allege in court that the accused then on sold the wool bale to brokers in Inverell.
New England police and rural crime officers have been investigating the incident and homed in on the 27-year-old man.
He fronted Guyra Police Station late on Friday where he was issued a notice to front court on two charges of larceny, destroying or damaging property, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The 27-year-old has been ordered to front Armidale Local Court in November.
Police have recovered the bale of wool.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
