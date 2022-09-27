Man jailed for six months for Hungry Jack's robbery

The Armidale Express
Armidale Hungry Jack's robber from Queensland jailed for six months

By Rachel Gray
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:32am, first published September 27 2022 - 7:00pm
A man from Queensland received a six-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to robbing Hungry Jack's four years ago.

