The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Court

Former University of New England Vice Chancellor Brigid Heywood has pleaded not guilty in Armidale Local Court

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former UNE Vice Chancellor pleads not guilty to assault charge

University of New England's former Vice Chancellor has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge involving a teenage girl in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.