The lack of specialist services at Armidale hospital is symptomatic of the artificially induced shortage across most specialties due to the restrictive practices of the specialist colleges.
These limit admission to the college even though doctors have sat long examinations and been deemed to be competent and have the skills needed to fulfil the role however, they cannot do so until they are admitted by the college! This ensures high income for those in the city practices while denying others access to reasonable health care.
This is a very restrictive practice and if it was the practice of a Trade Union or business, they would be fined or shut down by the ACCC. It is about time governments broke the nexus by having specialists qualified to work based on competence and not restrictive work practices.
General practice doctors should also be paid the same rate as specialists as they need to be across many aspects of medical care, not just one area. This would alleviate the shortage of GPs in country areas and make health care available to those in the regions.
If health systems can afford to fly doctors from NZ for the weekend then surely we can afford to have sufficient practicum positions in hospitals. Availability of placements should not be one of the limiting factors for the doctor shortage.
These few small changes could reduce the terrible shortage of health care in regional areas. Are any of our local politicians prepared to do this? If so, who?
Graeme Harris, Calala
Early this week I received via mail our local federal member Barnaby Joyce's September community news letter "Getting it Done For New England".
The newsletter provides a much needed update on Dungowan Dam project from the Federal perspective. The newsletter states "the $675 million included in the former Coalition Governments Federal Budget is still on the table".
This is great news for Tamworth. From this I can only conclude the log jam issue is not the availability of Federal Government funding.
The issue must now be the Liberal National Party state governments willingness to commit the funding. Who would of thought?
So the truth after reading this newsletter is that the only thing stopping the commencement of the Dungowan Dam project is the commitment from the state government of the $675 million. This clearly places the responsibility for action with water minister Kevin Anderson according to this newsletter.
So come on Kevin stump up the money. If you and your government believe in the project commit the money like your federal counterpart has said.
Or is there something that you are not telling us? Could it be that the Liberal members in the state government have realised that the project is a dud and waste of money and that they are looking at a way to extricate themselves from this embarrassing policy decision.
Maybe the truth will be revealed in Barnaby's December Community Newsletter?
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
