POLICE are still trying to piece together the moments before a man was seriously injured and found lying on the side of the road.
The 50-year-old man has now been identified after he was discovered near Uralla with serious head and internal injuries on Saturday morning.
The cyclist, who was out riding, was found unconscious and lying on the side of Enmore Road at Dangarsleigh about 10am.
It's understood investigators don't believe the man was hit by a vehicle at this stage, but the circumstances surrounding the crash were being investigated.
Passersby were travelling on the road when they found the man had fallen from his bike, near a creek crossing, and raised the alarm.
Ambulance paramedics as well as police rushed to the scene to find the man unconscious.
Due to the nature of the head injuries, paramedics called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth.
The chopper was tasked about 10.45am to the scene, and the helicopter's critical care medical team on board assessed the patient and treated him for multiple injuries.
The rider was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment. He was in a serious condition, and remained in hospital on Sunday being treated for his injuries.
On Sunday, New England police told the Leader investigations into the accident were continuing.
"Officers from New England Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," a New England police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information or dashcam from the area is urged to contact police."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
