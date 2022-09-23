The Armidale Express
Five children have received their awards for winning the district award in the annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:01am, first published 3:35am
Five children from Armidale, Inverell and Tamworth scored better than 300 students to take home the top NSW maths prize for their district.

