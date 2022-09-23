Five children from Armidale, Inverell and Tamworth scored better than 300 students to take home the top NSW maths prize for their district.
Samuel Wysel, Monty Ehsman, Kavin Mongar, Olive Scott and Ethan Jackson, each received their prizes in Armidale and Tamworth on Wednesday.
The students from years five and six, won the district prize for the New England North West division after competing in the annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition on July 27.
Overall, about 1600 students from 339 schools across NSW, took part in the 35-question exam that lasted 45 minutes.
Three students from year five, and four students from year six, won the overall prize, representing Central Coast Grammar School, Singleton Public School, Maryland Public School and St Philip's Christian College.
Armidale and Inverell students Samuel, Monty and Kavin were handed a certificate and a $50 deposit into a new account at Newcastle Permanent Bank's branch in Armidale.
The two other students, Olive and Ethan, both from Tamworth, were handed their certificate and prize money in Tamworth by the bank's branch manager there Julie Callander.
"Numeracy and problem-solving is extremely important for success in school, work and life," Ms Callander said.
The Tamworth-based bank manager said Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics STEM skills are key for many rewarding jobs of the future.
Permanent Bank's Armidale branch manager Linda Gesch congratulated the school children, saying she was "blown away" by the amount of mathematically talented students in NSW.
"Your ability to search for solutions to problems and apply your skills will take you very far throughout life," Ms Gesch said.
Year six, Armidale Public School
Samuel Weysel was with his "proud of him regardless" mother, and maths teacher Mrs Raftery when he was handed his prize in Armidale on Wednesday.
"I wouldn't think that I'd be top of my class," Samuel said.
"I have a friend called Tristan and he's a maths whiz. So I won this prize, and I was pretty stoked."
"After my friends found out there was a $50 monetary award, they were like, 'Woooah!'
"I guess it's not really the money that I'm proud about. It's the fact that I did a maths competition. I achieved highly."
Samuel is in Mrs Raftery's accelerated learning subject called the Northern Tablelands Opportunity Class which comprises 28 numerically-talented years five and six students.
The Armidale Public School teacher says she loves teaching maths but that the children put in a lot of hard work, inspiring, encouraging and competing with each other.
Mrs Raftery gives them plenty of opportunities in-class to figure out sums together in order to mimic scenarios working in careers where there are people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
Year five, Holy Trinity School, Inverell
Monty Ehsman said when his teacher told his classmates that he won the district maths competition, they were "just as shocked as what I was".
"I didn't even know that I had won some (money) and got a bank account," Monty said.
"If I could be anything, I'd like to be a sportsperson who is good at lots of sports, but I don't really know yet."
His mother and father were there alongside him for support when he received his prize, saying the year five student enjoys the subject and is always doing maths-related activities at home.
Year five, St Mary's Primary School, Armidale
Kavin Mungar felt "very happy" upon receiving his prize and was thankful for the support from his teachers at St Mary's Primary School in Armidale.
"I couldn't have done it without them," Kavin said.
"I just remember opening my maths book every day and just reading the week before the test. I guess I learned all the stuff before (during the year)."
Kavin wanted to be a pilot but has since changed his mind and has his sights set on being a game developer. "I tried doing this C++ thing but it didn't work out, so I have to try again."
Kavin's father said it was a "first big achievement" for his "hardworking" son.
"The teachers and the school groomed him to this capacity, and I am very proud of him," Kavin's father said.
