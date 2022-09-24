Apples and pears are now in blossom and this is when codling moths are laying their first eggs on the branches and new leaves.
Honey traps are an effective alternative to toxic chemicals - just add a tablespoon of honey to 2-3 cups of water in an old jar and hang several jars in each tree.
The moths are attracted to the mixture and drown in it. Empty and re-set the traps throughout summer.
Radishes, rocket, kale, chicory, climbing peas, spring onions and silverbeet can all be sown from seed directly into the ground now.
Onions can be harvested when the tops have turned yellow and shrivelled. Make sure that there is no soil or mulch covering any part of the swelling bulbs as they need the sun to ripen properly.
If your onions are continuing to produce foliage when they should be swelling into bulbs, this may result in "bull-necked" onions which won't ripen or keep very well.
If this is happening, or if they are running up to seed, snap them over half way up to speed up the growth of the bulb.
Read more about gardening:
Long day type onions such as Creamgold, Brown Spanish, White Sweet Spanish and Red Odourless Globe can be sown now.
It's time to start thinking about sowing seed of tomatoes, capsicum, chilli, eggplant, cucumber, melons, pumpkins, squash, zucchini and sweet potato, if you haven't already done so.
These vegies all need a soil temperature of at least 15 degrees C for germination and so are best started in punnets, small pots or multi-celled seed trays which can be kept in a warm spot indoors.
Fill your punnets/pots with a good quality seed raising mix and press gently to firm it down.
For tomatoes and similar small seeds, plant two seeds into each cell or pot. Larger seeds like zucchini just need one per pot.
Cover with a thin layer of seed raising mix, water in gently and put in a warm position but not in direct sunlight. Keep moist until the seed germinates and until the seedlings are at least 5 cm tall, when they can be planted into larger pots or straight in the ground if frosts are finished.
Get any weeds under control now before they explode into growth, especially those in the vegie patch. Chip weed seedlings with a hoe and cover and mulch.
