The PLC Armidale 2022 Year 12 cohort chose to mark a traditional prank day with inclusive and joyous activities on Tuesday.
The girls celebrated their end of high school by cooking pancakes for the school, screening a mock assembly (featuring playful parodies of staff and teachers) and staging an inaugural whole-school (PreK to Yr12) colour run which raised more than $1140 for Anya's Wish.
Anya's Wish is a new research project established at the Children's Cancer Institute in memory of PLC Armidale alumna, Anya Zuber, a vivacious and inspiring 19-year-old who passed away from osteosarcoma in 2020.
READ MORE:
In 2015, when she was a 13-year-old PLC student, Anya was diagnosed with high-grade osteosarcoma, a malignant tumour that grows in the bones of the body.
It usually starts in bones that are growing quickly, often in the arms and legs.
It is teenagers and young adults that are hit the hardest by osteosarcoma, particularly during the growth spurt. In young Australians aged 15-24 years, bone cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer, except leukaemia.
The PLC girls will also be part of the school team in the '19 for 19 Challenge' an annual Anya's Wish fundraiser which will be held in Armidale on Sunday, October 16.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.