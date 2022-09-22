The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Former Armidale Teachers College student Mike McClellan returns for concert at City Bowling Club

By Newsroom
September 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mike McClellan was still a teenager the first time he came to Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.