Mike McClellan was still a teenager the first time he came to Armidale.
The singer-songwriter, who is now in his 70s, is about to return again.
Since he returned to recording and touring full time just over 10 years ago he has produced four albums of new songs, recorded a live at The Basement DVD and played festivals and concert halls around Australia.
Reviewers who have commented on his releases of the past decade have invariably remarked that his new recordings easily meet and, more often than not, exceed the high bar he set when climbing the charts and picking up gold albums back in the 70s and 80s.
Back before his singing career took off, he arrived in Armidale in 1963, after winning a two year scholarship to what was then the Armidale Teachers College.
College life in an academic town was, for a city boy liberated from the confines of a conservative middle class upbringing, exhilarating.
"I had a girlfriend from the university who subsequently switched to the two year college course and lived in Smith House - across the road from Pash Paddock," he said.
"I remember the college building on the hill with great fondness."
Filled with a remarkable art collection, of which the works of Norman Lindsay were a huge part, it was a constant source of inspiration for a kid who knew, even then, that while he loved teaching and was very good at it, there were other worlds he wanted to explore.
"I came back to Armidale to perform at UNE in the late 60s and early 70s having built a reputation on the university circuit as a folk singer - a term I was never that comfortable with because the music I was performing and beginning to write, albeit on an acoustic guitar reflected a wide ranging eclecticism, not easily confined to one genre.
"1972 saw the release of my first album. It included a song I called There Is a Place (often referred to as New England's Hills) which would forever identify me with Armidale.
"I still sing it occasionally, even after all these years, and doubtless will again on returning to Armidale."
Then in 1974 his biggest hit, Song and Danceman, hit the charts and he was back again, touring, with songs from two albums to play and a career taking him further from his teaching days.
"For all the changes that have occurred over nearly 50 years, Armidale still remains a special place for me - I feel it every time I come back," he said.
McClellan will perform at Armidale City Bowling Club on Friday, September 30.
