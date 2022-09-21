The Armidale Express
Dr Jim Frazier AM, former camera man for David Attenborough, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Dr Jim Frazier on his property Tanglewood, in August 2022. Video Scott Calvin

To know Dr Jim Frazier OAM ACS was to love him. To love all that he did with his time on planet Earth, and all that he yet wanted to achieve.

Local News

