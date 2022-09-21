The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Armidale's Paul Anthony Robertson fronts court on child abuse material charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by NSW Police

A MAN remains behind bars accused of keeping more than 200 child abuse images on a laptop after a months-long investigation by specialist detectives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.