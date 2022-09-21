Kristy Anderson is one of many locals in Tenterfield angry the Commonwealth Bank is shutting down its only branch in town.
"It's the worst thing those guys are ever gonna do here," Mrs Anderson, co-owner of the Telegraph Hotel, said.
"We've got older people that can't get to Stanthorpe or to Glen Innes to do their banking.
"It makes us feel like we're not valued."
There will just be two banks, the National Australia Bank and the Regional Australia Bank, in Tenterfield after the Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA closes its branch there on December 9.
The decision to shut their Tenterfield branch comes shortly after the big bank posted a $9.7bn profit.
The two nearest CBAs in Stanthorpe and Glen Innes are about an hour's drive away, making it impossible for those without a car to do much else except basic banking online, over the phone or at the local Post Office.
It also puts pressure on the cost and time availability of mum-and-dad businesses, such as Mr and Mrs Anderson who own the Telegraph Hotel.
"I've got an 18 and a 20-year-old and they walk in to the bank to put money into the bank," Mrs Anderson said.
"But they can't get to Stanthorpe unless they've got somebody driving them."
Mrs Anderson said her business, like many others in town, will not have the luxury to switch to another bank because all their transactions and contracts for eftpos machines are with the CBA.
"We've put money in, our whole business, everything, is all with the Commonwealth Bank," Mrs Anderson said.
Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said she will be asking the CBA to reconsider the closure.
But if the bank is not cooperative, then Ms Petrie said she will be putting a request to others, such as the Bendigo and Heritage banks, to open a local branch.
"A lot of the community are very angry, and I'm just disgusted with the decision," Ms Petrie said, also noting job losses will occur as a result of the bank's closure.
"They clearly have a total disregard for people living in rural areas."
"A lot of people have banked with the Commonwealth since they were basically a baby."
The closure of banks in regional areas comes as a disincentive for businesses to relocate from overcrowded cities in the NSW government's push to decentralise.
CBA earlier released a statement with a number of alternatives to in-branch banking, including limited deposits and withdrawals at the Tenterfield Post Office or online banking.
The Armidale Express has sent a request for the CBA to respond.
