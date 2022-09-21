The Armidale Express
Satire

Mandy Nolan and Dr George Catsi will launch the High Writers Festival when they perform at Glen Innes next month

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:00am
Comedians Mandy Nolan and Dr George Catsi will perform and host workshops for aspiring writers around the New England region.

Local News

