Refereeing is one of the most thankless yet arguably one of the most important jobs in sport because without them we wouldn't have it.
But young rugby union referee Hamish Biddle said "it's the best seat in the house" and enjoys every moment of it.
The 19-year-old was named the NSW Rugby Union Young Referee of the Year for the New England Zone and hopes to continue his rise up the ranks.
"I have been refereeing for four years now, running the line and doing a few junior games but this is my first senior year and I am stoked," he said.
"I would like to go as far as I can, the further the better.
"Just get connections and see where it takes me."
Biddle admits it was a big step up into the senior ranks with the players he officiates older than him.
"Because I am young, sometimes they think they have got the edge over you," he said.
"But as Peter Haynes says 'you have always got to stay strong, your decision is the call and nothing is going to change it.'"
After moving into the senior ranks, Biddle has spent a large portion of the season as the centre referee in the women's 10s games.
A highlight for him was when was also handed the reins in a first grade fixture and then officiating the women's 10s grand final as well as refereeing at the under 12 NSW junior championships.
Then being named Young Referee of the Year capped off a strong 2022 for him.
"It is my first year of seniors and, in that, I have made my first grade debut so it is finally good to get the recognition I have been working for," Biddle said.
"I got on the grand final and couldn't be prouder."
New England's Referee of the Year was Rachel Horton who Biddle said he turned to often when he needed advice.
"She has been unreal," he said.
"She has got me to where I am now and I couldn't more thankful for her."
Every week has been a learning experience and he can't wait to see what opportunities arise in the future.
"Every weekend you are learning which creates more opportunities to go further," Biddle said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
