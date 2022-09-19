Returning to Armidale in late September, the International Buskers and Comedy Festival will be the first event to benefit from funding to promote local attractions.
A $240,000 grant from the state government is being distributed to local groups working with Armidale Regional Council to stage upcoming community events and festivals.
The Buskers and Comedy Festival will be held in the Mall, coinciding with school holidays, on Tuesday, September 27.
READ MORE:
It has come to the city for several years now after the council approached the Coffs Harbour promoter John Logan to bring his event to town.
This year, entertainment in the mall will begin at 10am and conclude at 2pm, incorporating free kids activities and music performances.
It is the first of a variety of events to receive government support, and state MP Adam Marshall said the funding would be put to good use to deliver a truckload of fun for all ages through events in Guyra, Armidale and villages.
He said there would be something for everyone with drive-in cinema, Halloween high jinks, star gazing and Christmas reindeers, just a few of the new offerings with old favourites such as the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival and the Armidale Autumn Festival also included.
"I am thrilled to see this funding secured and congratulate Armidale Regional Council and community groups for working together to present such a strong case for these 12 events," Mr Marshall said.
"This funding has been set aside to support getting everyone back into the habit of having fun within our communities and all these 12 events will be free or gold coin entry only, taking pressure off our strained budgets - so there will be no excuse for missing out.
"We all want to see communities thriving and businesses benefitting from more local activities, events and opportunities in the regions and am pleased the state government funding will make that happen in our region."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.