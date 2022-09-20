Dogs from Armidale will join others from all around Australia this weekend, when Tamworth hosts a national dog agility competition.
The Agility Dog Association of Australia (ADAA) Grand Prix will run over four full days said to ADAA publicity officer Rachel Devenish-Meares.
Ms Devenish-Meares said she's excited to be back following a COVID-19 induced hiatus, and she'll be showing off one of her young dogs for the first time.
"We've missed that last two years because of COVID ... so there's going to be a lot of people champing at the bit to come back," she said.
"I've got my boy Dojo in, he's only just starting out so he's a bit of a newbie."
There's also a healthy number of other locals taking part, according to Ms Devenish-Meares.
Long legs might seem like an advantage for the higher hurdles, however Ms Devenish-Meares said they even have toy dogs like poodles coming to give the course a go.
"There'll be all kinds from the little toy dogs, like the tiny little poodles, right up through to your border collies, kelpies," she said.
"And then right up to the big shepherds and dogs like that."
The event will include a medallion stakes competition and "only the best of the best will get to be in that," according to Devenish Meares.
"But we'll also be having starters level events as well.
"So people will get to see dogs all the way from beginners through to the most experienced."
Locals will be able to see all the action for free with AELEC open to everyone across the four days.
"Anyone can come along and watch some dogs having a run," Ms Devenish-Meares said.
On the first Friday the competition will get under way at 1pm and finish at 6pm.
For Saturday and Sunday the dogs will get moving at 8:30am with the action wrapping up at 6pm.
Finally on Monday, the competition is on from 8:30am until about lunchtime.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
