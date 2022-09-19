Photos show how life has changed ... again

Does it feel like 2019 yet?
Maybe it never will again, but at least we are seeing more events return that were part of the calendar before the pandemic struck two and a half years ago.
Each time we report on something in our community, which has not taken place over the last two years, it triggers memories of what we went through with so many events that had to be cancelled.
In the early days of the pandemic I clearly remember the decline in photographs as we put newspapers together and curated websites.
With no events happening, news became dominated by file shots.
Late last week the photographs taken by our journalist Rachel Gray of police, parked in a closed-off Moore Street for the Wall to Wall Ride for Remembrance, was the latest event to prompt the memories.
The event, a motorcycle ride from towns and cities around the country to Canberra, is held annually to commemorate police officers who have died in service.
But there was no ride in 2020 or 2021. It has returned after a three-year hiatus, with serving and retired police officers, their families and friends converging in Canberra on Saturday for a service at the National Police Memorial.
The ride and the service in Canberra help shine a light on the dangers our police officers face in the line of duty. And it remembers those who have died.
On Thursday morning about 150 officers from QLD and NSW on their way to Canberra converged on Armidale for breakfast, nearby the police station in Moore Street.
The volunteers from Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club were up early to cook breakfast for the visitors.
It's great to see the photos. To see people able to get together again for all sorts of reasons, from solemn occasions to celebrations.
After the last couple of years it's no longer taken for granted that we can do this.
Thanks for reading and have a great week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.