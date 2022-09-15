A convoy of 42 bike riders are set to "thunder" through the New England region to help children in need.
The Variety Adventure Ride, which will visit Armidale, Tenterfield, Glen Innes and Bingara, will raise $60,000 for charity while injecting more than $75,000 in tourism dollars into towns they visit along the way.
While the Adventure Riders aged from their 30s to 74 come from far and wide and a diverse range of backgrounds, they share a common passion for supporting Australia's children in need.
Each of them is committed to raising a minimum of $2000 to take part in the road trip with funds raised to help Variety - the Children's Charity support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
Epitomising the spirit of the event is Miles Kennedy who can lay claim to being both the oldest participant and coming from furthest afield. Having raised $7000, the 74-year-old will be driving his Moto Guzzi 850v TT adventure bike 5000 kilometres from Dunsborough in Western Australia to take part in the event.
A long time supporter, Miles explains Variety became his charity of choice because it is one of the most well structured charities with an army of dedicated volunteers.
"My company was regularly approached by charities wanting support so around 25 years ago my CFO set out to analyse the charities to see how much money was actually spent on those in need and was particularly impressed by Variety," Miles says.
"I was also impressed that Variety actually helped deliver the products and services needed rather than simply giving cash."
The ride also delivers much needed economic benefit into regions through accommodation, meals, fuel and more for the riders. The 2022 route includes stops in the Lismore/Ballina region, supporting communities rebuilding after devastating flood.
Variety NSW/ACT motoring and events manager, Victor Sheil said riders were preparing their bikes for an incredible adventure.
"The Adventure Ride is not a race or a contest of any kind - it's an adventure exploring the countryside by motorbike," Mr Sheil said.
"Riders do all their fundraising before hitting the road - helping kids and their families who are doing it tough and providing much needed support to regional communities," he said.
"The Variety Adventure Ride also benefits the towns it passes through, with more than $12,000 generally spent on local services and facilities in each town where the group has an overnight stop.
It's a terrific way to help two groups of people at once - kids and businesses who all deserve a fair go."
The six-day motorcycle event departs from Tamworth on Sunday, September 18, taking a break at Bundarra and ending the day in Tenterfield where they will spend the night.
After breaky in Tenterfield, the riders will head towards the coast before returning to the region on Wednesday 21st where they will spend the night in Glen Innes.
On Thursday 22nd, they will leave Glen Innes, take a break in Bingara and stop for the night in Armidale.
The following day they will travel from Armidale and return to Tamworth.
For more information visit the Variety website.
