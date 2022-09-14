Crowd control and listening are essential abilities of leaders, according to student prefects from Armidale and Tamworth, who gathered this week to have some fun before embarking on their HSC exams and discuss what makes someone inspirational.
For the past 15 years, PLC Armidale has hosted the annual prefect gathering on the college campus.
The historic all-girl institution's principal Nicola Taylor said the event provided an opportunity for student leaders to connect with others and 'share their leadership journey and experiences'.
READ MORE:
Students from Calrossy Anglican School, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, New England Girls School, O'Connor Catholic College and The Armidale School joined with those from PLC Armidale in the Astra Arts Centre.
At the same time, their principals and teachers enjoyed canapes and drinks in the college boardroom.
When asked what made a good leader, all proved to be confident speakers with 'integrity' and 'considering the group' mentioned by most.
Host student leaders Sarah Waters and Amelia Wake said upholding the PLC Armidale values of humility, integrity, respect and self-discipline while being role models and inspiring the younger girls was important.
With most school 2023 student leadership elections now complete and incoming teams in place, this recent outing will be one of the last for these students until they take on their next challenge once HSC results are released.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.