A MAN has died after a car accident on the New England Highway near Uralla on Tuesday morning.
The 85-year-old man was behind the wheel of a silver Mazda when it crashed just after 8.30am, about 2km north of Uralla.
The elderly man died at the scene, while a female passenger in the car was uninjured in the crash, police said.
Police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the incident, near Kliendienst Road, about 8.40am.
"Officers attached to New England Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances of the crash," the spokesperson said.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."
The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway for two hours, as motorists were diverted around the scene.
The highway was reopened just before 11am when emergency services cleared the scene.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said they were unable to comment on the incident.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
