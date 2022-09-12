Farrer's Adam Williams led a North West medal rush at the state CHS athletics championships in Sydney.
Ten athletes either ran, threw or jumped their way onto the podium with Williams, Macintyre High's Conna Bownds and Inverell High's Jack Partridge all winning gold.
In the 3000m North West runners filled two of the three placings with Armidale Secondary College's Caleb Bettison finishing two seconds behind Williams in third.
They were two of six medal winners on the opening day with Partridge throwing 33.66m to be crowned state champion in the 12yrs boys discus, Glen Innes High's Lucas Tait claiming silver in the 17yrs+ boys shot put (13.64m), Coonabarabran High's Siarne Davis bronze in the 16yrs girls discus (33.04m) and school-mate Sarah Whittal bronze in the 12yrs girls high jump (1.35m).
Macintyre High's Georgia Griffin and Bingara Central's Jarrod Petrus continued the medal haul on the second day with Griffin winning bronze in the 12-15yrs multi-class shot put (5.87m) and Petrus bronze in the 13yrs boys javelin (32.65m).
Williams and Bownds made for a golden finish to the championships with Bownds taking first place in the 12yrs boys shot put with a throw of 11.08m.
Bettison also added a silver to his bronze from the first day, in the 17yrs+ boys 2000m steeplechase (6mins 19.70secs), while Oxley High's Campbell Green won silver in the 14yrs boys shot put (13.39m).
North West co-manager Greg Allen said as a zone they were really happy with how the team performed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.