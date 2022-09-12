They were two of six medal winners on the opening day with Partridge throwing 33.66m to be crowned state champion in the 12yrs boys discus, Glen Innes High's Lucas Tait claiming silver in the 17yrs+ boys shot put (13.64m), Coonabarabran High's Siarne Davis bronze in the 16yrs girls discus (33.04m) and school-mate Sarah Whittal bronze in the 12yrs girls high jump (1.35m).

