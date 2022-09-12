The Armidale Express
Education

PhD student researching United Nations' peacekeepers' abuse of women and children wins University of New England's Three Minute Thesis award

By Rachel Gray
Updated September 12 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 7:00pm
Simona Strungaru is lifting the veil on United Nations' peacekeepers and their sexual abuse of women and children in war-torn countries.

Rachel Gray

