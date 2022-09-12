A man has become the first person locked-out of all licensed premises in Armidale after he threw punches at security guards.
The 49-year-old has been banned for three months and handed a $550 infringement notice for his aggressive behaviour on Sunday, September 4, under the new 'barred from one, barred from all' policy.
The New England Police District reinforced the message on their Facebook page, stating how "sad" it was that the Armidale Liquor Accord had to be used within the first several days.
"However it is very clear that violence and/or anti-social behaviour in any form in and around licensed premises will not be tolerated," the police statement said.
The "barred from one, barred from all" policy kicked-off from midnight on September 1, with offenders being banned for three months, one year or three years from all licensed premises across Armidale.
Licensed venue premises, from pubs to bars and restaurants across town have linked-up via a website with a database of details and CCTV photos of people who cause trouble.
The seven committee members then decide whether or not, and for how long, that person will be shut out from all alcohol-selling premises.
Liquor Accord president John Cassidy said the people who go on the banned list were the "worst of the worst".
"We're not after Tom, Dick and Harry," Mr Cassidy said.
"Venues can ban them. I'll still ban someone for two weeks for smashing a glass on purpose or something.
"But it's when they attack another person or drug another person. These are the people that can really injure or hurt you or spike your drinks."
