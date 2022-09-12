Motorcyclists from all over Australia are heading to the Walcha Motorcycle Rally on November 18 & 19.
Road bikes, adventure bikes, show bikes, rat bikes - the Walcha Motorcycle Rally is for all bike enthusiasts.
Serving up two great days of motorcycle action and fantastic riding opportunities set against the backdrop of New England High Country.
Motorcycle enthusiasts can camp, glamp or stay close by, with all types of accommodation still available, starting with camping at the Showground event hub for just $30 per person for up to three nights stay. Jump on to www.walchamotorcyclerally.com.au to check out the options.
For those that prefer luxury camping, book a glamping tent onsite with GlampNation. Stay in spacious comfort, all set up for you, while enjoying the convenience of sleeping at the event hub. Spread out in a glamping tent by yourself or share a bigger one with your mates.
Uralla is less than 30 minutes away, Armidale 45 minutes and Tamworth just over an hour. All Walcha accommodation options can be found on the Rally website and a free town loop shuttle bus will run all weekend for your convenience.
Early Bird ticket price and Merch Packs are on sale now. A full Rally Pass is just $55 and allows you the opportunity to book into guided road rides and supported adventure rides. Program highlights include Show & Shine, Motorbike Barrel racing, Stunt Show, Street Procession, Postie Bike Grass Track Derby and Postie Bike Soccer.
The smash-up Demolition Derby, BackTrack's legendary dog jumping team, some of Australia's leading axemen demonstrating woodchopping, chainsaw racing and Walcha's small-town country hospitality are all part of what makes this motorcycle rally unique.
Check out the new exhibitors, great food, burnout and tyre throwing comps, motorcycle skill shows, live music and bar - there's something for everyone.
"Motorcyclists are in for two fantastic days of entertainment, riding, good times and friendly hospitality," Tourism Officer, Lisa Kirton said.
"The Showground event hub is open from Thursday afternoon and full weekend rally passes are just $55. Whether you want to camp, glamp or stay close by, options to suit all budgets are still available. Rally passes and merch packs are on sale now."
For more information on the rally, accommodation options and to buy tickets and merch packs, visit https://walchamotorcyclerally.com.au.
