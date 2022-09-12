The Armidale Express

Incredible 70 years inspired tributes

September 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Armidale in 1970.

The outpouring of grief and tributes across the world since Friday are testament to how irespected Queen Elizabeth II was, and of how far her influence was felt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.